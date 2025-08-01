Shoplifter handed a two-year ban from stores in several parts of Wigan
Jake Beamish, 25, of Devonshire Road, Atherton, stole from nine different shops in Wigan between March and June.
Among the items he took were an angle grinder, a television, bedding, jars of coffee and razor blades.
Bolton justices imposed an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for two years, and ordered Beamish to do six months of drug rehabilitation, 20 days of rehabilitation activities and 200 hours of unpaid work.
A criminal behaviour order was imposed for two years which bans him from entering any business at Robin Retail Park, on Gower Street, on Cornwallis Road in Worsley Mesnes, on Poolstock Lane, and in Pemberton town centre and on surrounding streets.
He must pay £85 towards prosecution costs.