Six men and women accused of violent disorder in Wigan
Six people have appeared in court charged with violent disorder in Wigan and two of them also with a vicious attack.
Damon Hughes, 32, of Fisher Close in Worsley Mesnes, and James Higgins, 37, of Kirkhall Lane, Leigh, stood before Wigan justices charged with causing Scott Brown grievous bodily harm on June 16.
They are also charged with violent disorder on the same day along with Dionne Lowe, 33, of Norley Hall Avenue, Norley; Andrew Harris, 35, of Albert Road, Manchester; Scott Heaton, 34, of Warrington Road, Goose Green; and Natalie Prescott, 36, of Norley Hall Avenue.
They were all released on unconditional bail until they make their first appearances at Bolton Crown Court on January 10.