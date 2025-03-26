Stalking and domestic abuse order breach charges brought against Wigan man
A Wigan 28-year-old has denied terrorising a woman.
Dillon Prior, of Yewdale Road, Ashton, stood before borough magistrates to plead not guilty to the stalking, involving serious alarm or distress, of a named female between March 16 and 19 and in contacting her by phone between those dates also breached a domestic violence protection order.
He was granted bail until he appears before Manchester magistrates on October 21.
Conditions include not having any contact with the complainant.