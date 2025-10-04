Suspended prison sentence for Wigan borough man who twice stole food from shops

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 4th Oct 2025, 15:45 BST
A Wigan borough man who stole food from two shops has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Keith Gildart, 46, of Kermishaw Nook, Tyldesley, pleaded guilty to stealing hot food worth £60 from Co-op in Worsley on February 26 and then stealing Maltesers and cider worth £10.60 from Sainsbury’s in Boothstown on September 24.

Manchester magistrates imposed an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

Gildart must undergo drug rehabilitation for 12 months and pay a total of £70.60 compensation.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice