Suspended prison sentence for Wigan borough man who twice stole food from shops
A Wigan borough man who stole food from two shops has been given a suspended prison sentence.
Keith Gildart, 46, of Kermishaw Nook, Tyldesley, pleaded guilty to stealing hot food worth £60 from Co-op in Worsley on February 26 and then stealing Maltesers and cider worth £10.60 from Sainsbury’s in Boothstown on September 24.
Manchester magistrates imposed an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.
Gildart must undergo drug rehabilitation for 12 months and pay a total of £70.60 compensation.