Suspended prison sentence for Wigan borough pensioner found with knife

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 28th Apr 2025, 12:30 BST
A pensioner who admitted having a kitchen knife in a public place has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Jacqueline Loftus, 78, of Langdale Street, Leigh, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a bladed article on February 2 last year.

Wigan justices imposed a three-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and told her to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

