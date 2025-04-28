Suspended prison sentence for Wigan borough pensioner found with knife
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A pensioner who admitted having a kitchen knife in a public place has been given a suspended prison sentence.
Jacqueline Loftus, 78, of Langdale Street, Leigh, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a bladed article on February 2 last year.
Wigan justices imposed a three-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and told her to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.