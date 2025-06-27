A Wigan man who made and possessed indecent images of children has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Joshua Collier, 27, from Ince, was jailed for 15 months, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to do unpaid work and rehabilitation activities when he appeared at Liverpool Crown Court.

He must also sign the sex offenders’ registers and will be subject to a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years.

Collier pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to making 18 category A (the most serious), 18 category B and 207 category C images between January 21 and March 15, 2024.

Liverpool Crown Court

He also admitted to possessing six prohibited images of children on January 28, 2024, 207 indecent images of children between January 21 and March 15, 2024, and 22 extreme pornographic images involving animals between December 31, 2023 and January 9, 2024.