Suspended sentence and driving ban for Wigan motorist who used cannabis
A Wigan motorist has been handed a suspended prison sentence after he confessed to driving dangerously and drug-driving in two separate incidents.
Brandon Foxcroft, 22, of Old Road, Ashton, admitted to driving a Seat Ibiza dangerously in Wigan on October 5, driving without insurance, failing to stop for police and possessing class B drug cannabis.
He also pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Transit on April 11, 2024 after using more than the allowed amount of cannabis, as well as driving without due care and attention.
Wigan magistrates imposed a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, and banned him from driving for 18 months.
Foxcroft must do 20 days of rehabilitation and 200 hours of unpaid work, as well as pay £85 prosecution costs.