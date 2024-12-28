Suspended sentence for banned Wigan motorist who was caught driving dangerously

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A motorist who was caught driving dangerously while already banned from the roads has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Matthew Johnson, 27, of Kings Road, Golborne, pleaded guilty to driving dangerously on Fir Tree Avenue, Lowton on September 27.

He also admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance, as well as failing to stop for a police officer on Church Lane, Lowton.

Wigan justices imposed a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and ordered Johnson to do 25 days of rehabilitation activities and 200 hours of unpaid work.

He was disqualified from driving for 12 months and must pay £85 prosecution costs.