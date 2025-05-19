Suspended sentence for Wigan borough man who took car and drove dangerously
A man who admitted taking a car unlawfully and driving it dangerously has been given a suspended prison sentence.
Carl Johnson, 35, of Oak Street, Tyldesley, took the white MG car without the owner's consent in Trafford on June 23, 2023.
He then damaged both that car and a parked vehicle in an accident.
He has now pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving.
Wigan justices sentenced him to 12 months in prison, suspended for 12 months, as well as 150 hours of unpaid work, 20 days of rehabilitation activities and a two-year driving ban.
He must pay £85 prosecution costs.