Charges of assault, knife possession, threats to kill and criminal damage have been brought against a Wigan man.

Daniel Williams, 37, of Wigan Road, Ashton, stood before borough justices to be accused of causing a named woman actual bodily harm, threatening to kill her, smashing her phone and being armed with a blade, all on December 10. He has yet to enter any pleas.

The case was sent to be heard by a Bolton Crown Court judge on January 20, before which time Williams is on bail, conditional that he observes an electronically tagged curfew, goes nowhere near a named address in Ashton and reside at an address in Larch Road, Birkenhead.