A Wigan teenager has appeared in court charged over the stabbing of a man and a boy at the town's bus station earlier this month.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, is charged with intending to cause the 42-year-old and 14-year-old grievous bodily harm.

Otherwise known as Section 18 wounding, it is the most serious assault charge after attempted murder.

The boy is also charged with possession of a knife on the same occasion: October 10. At the time of the incident police said that the two casualties had suffered "serious but not life-threatening injuries."

Emergency services at Wigan bus station following the stabbings

A teenage girl who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender was interviewed and released on bail.

Manchester magistrates granted the boy conditional bail until he reappears before them on October 6.