Teen admits to knife raid of Wigan home
A Wigan teenager is awaiting sentence after finally admitting he burgled a home while armed with a knife.
Lewis Higham, 18, of Pennine Lane, Golborne, had previously appeared before borough justices to face a single charge of aggravated burglary at an address in Church Street, Golborne, on September 1, during which he had a bladed weapon with him and a designer bag and training shoes were stolen.
A provisional trial date of March 4 was scheduled but at his first appearance at Bolton Crown Court he entered a guilty plea and so that date was vacated.
Higham was remanded in secure accommodation until he is sentenced on March 11.