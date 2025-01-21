Teen admits to knife raid of Wigan home

By Charles Graham
Published 21st Jan 2025, 15:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Wigan teenager is awaiting sentence after finally admitting he burgled a home while armed with a knife.

Lewis Higham, 18, of Pennine Lane, Golborne, had previously appeared before borough justices to face a single charge of aggravated burglary at an address in Church Street, Golborne, on September 1, during which he had a bladed weapon with him and a designer bag and training shoes were stolen.

A provisional trial date of March 4 was scheduled but at his first appearance at Bolton Crown Court he entered a guilty plea and so that date was vacated.

Higham was remanded in secure accommodation until he is sentenced on March 11.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice