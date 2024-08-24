Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenager has admitted stabbing that was captured on camera in Wigan town centre.

Esmaeel Mohamed, 19, of Avon Road, Norley, had been charged with a series of offences after a 19-year-old man was stabbed in Wigan town centre on Thursday July 18.

These were robbery, section 18 wounding, burglary, possession of a bladed article and affray. Making his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court, he pleaded guilty to all but the affray charge which was allowed to lie on file.

Emergency services rushed to Market Street on that afternoon in July after reports a teenager had been stabbed. He was given first aid by a police officer and taken to hospital for treatment, with police reporting his injuries were not life-threatening.

Mohamed was remanded into custody until he returns to court for sentencing on October 24.