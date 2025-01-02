Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A Wigan teenager who drove a car dangerously will learn his fate in February.

Nicholas Joice, 18, of Darlington Street East, Scholes, appeared at Wigan Magistrates' Court to admit to being at the wheel of a Hyundai on November 15 which was driven dangerously along Cawdor Street, Ormskirk Road, Stanley Street and other roads and that he did so when uninsured and without a licence.