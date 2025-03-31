Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan teenager has been convicted of raping girls aged 13 and 16 when he was only a schoolboy himself.

The 18-year-old wasn't given a custodial sentence by Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court after being found guilty of multiple sex attacks in 2021 and 2022 when he was 15 years old.

He raped the younger girl in June 2021 and twice raped and twice sexually assaulted the 16-year-old on January 12 2022.

He was given a two-year referral order with an intensive supervision and surveillance programme which is an alternative to custody.

He must also complete 91 days of rehabilitation activities, sign on the Sex Offenders' Register for five years and is the subject of a two-year restraining order against his victims.