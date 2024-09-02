Teenaged Wigan carjacker convicted of dangerous driving
The 17-year-old, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, committed the crimes a year ago when aged just 16, Manchester justices heard.
He had denied the aggravated taking of a Ford Kuga on August 23 last year and to then driving it dangerously around Vicarage Road, Simpkin Street, Warrington Road, Walthew Lane, Davies Street, and Whistley Street in Abram.
But he was found guilty of both charges after a trial.
An interim driving ban was imposed until he attends Wigan Magistrates' Court for sentencing on September 5.
In the meanwhile he has been released on unconditional bail.
A 17-year-old co-accused, who also faced trial for aggravated vehicle-taking was found not guilty.