Teenaged Wigan carjacker convicted of dangerous driving

By Charles Graham
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 04:55 BST
A Wigan teenager has been convicted of dangerously driving a vehicle he had just carjacked from its owner.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, committed the crimes a year ago when aged just 16, Manchester justices heard.

He had denied the aggravated taking of a Ford Kuga on August 23 last year and to then driving it dangerously around Vicarage Road, Simpkin Street, Warrington Road, Walthew Lane, Davies Street, and Whistley Street in Abram.

But he was found guilty of both charges after a trial.

A Ford Kuga similar to the one the Wigan 17-year-old was convicted of taking and driving dangerously

An interim driving ban was imposed until he attends Wigan Magistrates' Court for sentencing on September 5.

In the meanwhile he has been released on unconditional bail.

A 17-year-old co-accused, who also faced trial for aggravated vehicle-taking was found not guilty.