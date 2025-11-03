The case against a Wigan man accused of stalking and assaulting a woman has been dropped
Darren Hall, 40, of Sherwood Drive, Worsley Hall, had been charged with assaulting the woman by beating her on September 4 and stalking involving fear of violence, after allegedly going to her house, phoning her “excessively” and leaving threatening messages.
He was also accused of harassment by breaching a restraining order on conviction, as he had been banned from contacting the woman since December.
Hall had denied the charges and was due to stand trial at Manchester City Magistrates’ Court.
But he was found not guilty when the prosecution did not enter any evidence and the case was dismissed.