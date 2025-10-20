Three people are being quizzed by Wigan detectives after their arrests for attempted murder in relation to a terrifying incident at the borough’s prison.

Sources say that HMP Hindley was put on a 24-hour lockdown after an inmate was stabbed in the chest and suffered a punctured lung.

Police have confirmed that an incident took place yesterday (Sunday October 19) morning at the premises in Barracks Road, Bickershaw, and that a major investigation has since been launched.

A relative of one of the prisoners there told Wigan Today: “My son rang last night to say that everyone had been told that they would have to stay in their cells for 24 hours because there had been a stabbing.

"All he said was that the victim had suffered a punctured lung and that he was of Asian origin.

"These lockdowns are not good for the inmates’ mental health, but the thing is that they haven’t got enough staff to cope when something like this happens.”

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “We are investigating a stabbing that happened at HMP Hindley shortly after 9am yesterday (Sunday October 19).

“Three people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

“The victim remains in hospital for treatment.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

The condition of the victim has not been disclosed; neither too the weapon which was thought to have been used.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “The police are investigating an incident that took place at HMP Hindley.

"We take a zero-tolerance approach to violence across the prison estate and always push for the strongest possible punishment for offenders.”

Plans were recently submitted for the prison’s expansion, adding to two blocks already approved but yet to be built. If the latest application is successful, the prison population will increase from the present 640 to 1,381