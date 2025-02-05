Trial date for Wigan borough woman accused of dangerous driving

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 5th Feb 2025, 12:30 BST
A trial date has been set for a woman accused of dangerous driving and possessing two drugs.

Hannah Collins, 28, of Rowan Meadows, Leigh, has already pleaded not guilty to driving a BMW dangerously on Warrington Road and East Lancashire Road in Leigh on May 27, 2023.

She also denied possessing class A drug cocaine and class B drug cannabis, as well failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis.

A Bolton Crown Court judge has now scheduled a trial for August 14.

She was remanded on bail until a case management hearing at the same court on April 4.

