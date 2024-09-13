Trial date for Wigan borough woman accused of domestic abuse

By Charles Graham
Published 13th Sep 2024, 04:55 BST
A provisional 2026 trial date has been set for a Wigan borough woman accused of controlling behaviour towards her husband.

Shilpa Sapatnekar, 45, of Cranworth Avenue, Astley, has made a first appearance at Manchester Crown Court to face the domestic abuse charge but has yet to enter a plea.

A further case management hearing was arranged for November 29 and, if she denies the charge, a five-day trial is scheduled to begin on May 18 2026.

