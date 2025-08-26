A trial date has been set for a woman who denies driving dangerously and being in possession of two drugs.

Hannah Collins, 29, of Rowan Meadows, Leigh, had previously appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead not guilty to driving a white BMW dangerously on Warrington Road and East Lancashire Road in Leigh on May 27 2023.

She also denied having class A drug cocaine and class B drug cannabis with her and a further charge of failing to provide a specimen.

Standing before a Bolton Crown Court judge, Collins was told that her trial will take place on July 8 next year, with a case management hearing set for September 23.