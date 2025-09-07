Two men accused of breaking into several Wigan houses will stand trial next year.

Jordan Thompson, 27, of Victoria Road, Platt Bridge, and Josh Cumberbatch, 28, of Downing Close, Platt Bridge, are alleged to have targeted the properties on July 25.

It is alleged they both tried to burgle a home on Car Street, Platt Bridge, and stole car keys, a car, handbag and debit card from a neighbouring property.

It is claimed they also burgled homes on Park View and Dickens Drive, Abram, although Thompson is only said to have tried to raid the latter.

He is further accused of fraud by attempting to make illegal purchases using the stolen bank cards.

A trial has now been scheduled to take place at Bolton Crown Court on January 26.