Trial date set for young Wigan man accused of dangerous driving

By Charles Graham
Published 10th Aug 2025, 15:45 BST
A trial date has been set for a young Wigan man accused of atrocious driving on a residential street.

Peter Riley, 21, faces a single charge of dangerously driving a Renault Kangoo on Inward Drive, Shevington, where he lives, on April 14 2024.

The case appeared at Bolton Crown Court where a date of July 23 2026 was provisionally set although he has not yet entered a plea.

A pre-trial preparation hearing was scheduled for August 14, before which he remains on unconditional bail.

