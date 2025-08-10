Trial date set for young Wigan man accused of dangerous driving
A trial date has been set for a young Wigan man accused of atrocious driving on a residential street.
Peter Riley, 21, faces a single charge of dangerously driving a Renault Kangoo on Inward Drive, Shevington, where he lives, on April 14 2024.
The case appeared at Bolton Crown Court where a date of July 23 2026 was provisionally set although he has not yet entered a plea.
A pre-trial preparation hearing was scheduled for August 14, before which he remains on unconditional bail.