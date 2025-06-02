Trial of man accused of killing Leigh baby girl in car park crash in Wales delayed

The trial of a man accused of killing a baby girl who died after being hit by a car in a multi-storey car park has been postponed until next year.

Flaviu Naghi, 34, faces two charges of causing the death of six-month-old Sophia Kelemen, from Leigh, by dangerous driving and causing death by careless driving while unfit through drugs.

Naghi, of Rondini Avenue, Luton, Bedfordshire, spoke through an interpreter to confirm his name and enter a plea during a brief hearing at Swansea Crown Court on Monday.

Sophia KelemanSophia Keleman
Judge Catherine Richards agreed an application to adjourn the trial until January 5, three days after the anniversary of Sophia’s death.

The judge said it was “regretful” that the trial needed to be delayed, but said it was necessary to allow for more expert evidence to be gathered.

Naghi was released on bail.

Tom Crowther KC appeared for the prosecution while John Hipkin KC represented the defendant.

Sophia was hit by a car on the ground floor of a multi-storey car park in Tenby, Pembrokeshire, on January 2, and died a day later in hospital.

She had been airlifted to the University Hospital of Wales and undergone emergency treatment.

An inquest opening at Pembrokeshire Coroner’s Court in January heard Sophia died of an “intracranial haemorrhage” caused by a road traffic collision.

The hearing was adjourned for further police investigations to take place.

A fund-raising appeal was launched after her death so Sophia could be laid to rest in Romania, where her family is originally from.

