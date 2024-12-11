Click here for more of our videos on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A new trial date has been set for a 40-year-old Wigan man facing domestic violence charges.

Gareth Whitty, of Darlington Street East, Scholes, appeared before borough justices charged with causing a named woman actual bodily harm on July 25 and intentionally strangling her on July 31.

A trial date had been set for March 5 2026, but now it has been brought forward to June 2 next year at Bolton Crown Court before which Whitty has been released on bail, conditional that he has no contact with the complainant.