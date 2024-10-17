Trial scheduled for Wigan borough woman accused of assault and witness intimidation
A trial date has been set for a woman charged with assault and witness intimidation.
Crystal Kiely, 34, of Warwick Street, Leigh, is alleged to have tried to intimidate a woman who had accused her of assault so she would not testify against her.
The assault is said to have happened on August 20, followed by her allegedly threatening the same complainant between September 1 and 4 with the intention of obstructing justice.
Kiely appeared before a judge at Bolton Crown Court, who adjourned the case until October 30.
She has not yet entered a plea and a trial has been scheduled for August 25.