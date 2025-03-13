A man is accused of possessing a flame thrower in public and assaulting a man twice in six months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Jones, 58, of Windsor Road, Leigh, is charged with the common assault of Dylan Garnett on March 4 and assaulting him by beating on October 14.

He is also alleged to have had an offensive weapon – an improvised flame thrower – in public on Windsor Road on October 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jones is further charged with using threatening or abusive words or behaviour towards Katie Hudson on the same day.

A trial will be held at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on February 24 next year.

He was remanded on unconditional bail until then.