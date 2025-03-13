Trial to be held for Wigan borough man accused of having flame thrower

A man is accused of possessing a flame thrower in public and assaulting a man twice in six months.

Richard Jones, 58, of Windsor Road, Leigh, is charged with the common assault of Dylan Garnett on March 4 and assaulting him by beating on October 14.

He is also alleged to have had an offensive weapon – an improvised flame thrower – in public on Windsor Road on October 14.

Jones is further charged with using threatening or abusive words or behaviour towards Katie Hudson on the same day.

A trial will be held at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on February 24 next year.

He was remanded on unconditional bail until then.

