Trial to be held for Wigan borough man accused of having flame thrower
A man is accused of possessing a flame thrower in public and assaulting a man twice in six months.
Richard Jones, 58, of Windsor Road, Leigh, is charged with the common assault of Dylan Garnett on March 4 and assaulting him by beating on October 14.
He is also alleged to have had an offensive weapon – an improvised flame thrower – in public on Windsor Road on October 14.
Jones is further charged with using threatening or abusive words or behaviour towards Katie Hudson on the same day.
A trial will be held at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on February 24 next year.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until then.