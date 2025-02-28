Two e-bike riders who seriously injured Wigan woman in crash await fates

By Charles Graham
Published 28th Feb 2025, 15:45 BST

Two young Wigan men involved in an e-bike crash which left a woman with serious injuries will be sentenced in April.

Joel Pilling, 22, of Latimer Close, Orrell, has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and aiding and abetting serious injury by dangerous driving and Kian Monks, 20, of The Avenue, Billinge, had previously admitted to causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The charges relate to a collision on Orrell Road, Orrell, on October 1 2023 in which Margaret Scaldwell was badly injured.

Pilling had lodged an application with a Bolton Crown Court judge to have the charges against him dismissed but it was rejected.

He then admitted to the aiding and abetting charge and so a trial set for September 20 was vacated.

Sentencing will take place on April 30.

