Two e-bike riders who seriously injured Wigan woman in crash await fates
Joel Pilling, 22, of Latimer Close, Orrell, has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and aiding and abetting serious injury by dangerous driving and Kian Monks, 20, of The Avenue, Billinge, had previously admitted to causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
The charges relate to a collision on Orrell Road, Orrell, on October 1 2023 in which Margaret Scaldwell was badly injured.
Pilling had lodged an application with a Bolton Crown Court judge to have the charges against him dismissed but it was rejected.
He then admitted to the aiding and abetting charge and so a trial set for September 20 was vacated.
Sentencing will take place on April 30.