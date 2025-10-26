Four people have appeared in court accused of drugs offences.

Logan Liptrot, 22, of Kitt Green Road, Marsh Green, is charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis between January 10 and June 23, 2022.

Leanne Liptrot, 43, of Vincent Way, Marsh Green, is alleged to have been concerned with the supply of cocaine on June 23, 2022.

Raymond Hern, 68, and Helen Harding, 71, who both also live on Vincent Way, are charged with possession of cocaine with intent to supply it on June 23, 2022.

Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a hearing on November 21.

They were all remanded on unconditional bail.