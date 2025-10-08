A jury has been sworn in for the trial of two Wigan men accused of plotting to kill Jewish people in Manchester.

Walid Saadaoui, 38, and Amar Hussein, 52, are alleged to have prepared acts of terrorism between December 13, 2023 and May 9, 2024.

The charge against them alleges that they “arranged for the purchase and delivery of firearms, conducted reconnaissance and made plans of attack”.

Walid’s brother Bilel Saadaoui, 36, is also on trial over an allegation he failed to disclose information about acts of terrorism on the same dates.

Walid Saadaoui, of Abram; Bilel Saadaoui, of Hindley; and Hussein, of no fixed address, deny the allegations.

Opening the prosecution case, Harpreet Sandhu KC showed footage of Walid Saadaoui standing by the open boot of a car in a hotel car park in Bolton, before he ran away away from approaching counter-terrorism police officers.

The prosecutor said: “In the car he ran away from were two assault rifles, a semi-automatic pistol and almost 200 rounds of ammunition.”

Mr Sandhu said the defendant was also awaiting delivery of a further two assault rifles, another pistol and at least 700 more rounds of ammunition.

He told the jury: “Those firearms are fierce weapons. The assault rifles are capable of firing several hundred rounds of ammunition per minute.

“They are the type of firearms used in many terrorist attacks, including attacks in Paris in 2015 when approximately 130 people were killed and hundreds of people were injured.

“The firearms and ammunition Walid Sadaaoui was about to receive were capable of causing untold harm.

“Untold harm was precisely what Walid Sadaaoui had planned to cause together with Amar Hussein.”

Mr Sandhu’s address to the jury was then interrupted by an outburst from Hussein who repeatedly shouted: “Don’t talk s**t.”

From the dock, Hussein added: “How many children? How many babies?”

Trial judge Mr Justice Wall asked the jury to leave temporarily, later apologising to jurors for the “disturbance” as the case resumed and said Hussein did not wish to return in court for the rest of the prosecution opening.

Earlier, the judge said the background of the case was “coincidental” to last week’s attack at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester.

He said: “It is no part of the prosecution’s case that any of these defendants had anything to do with what happened in the synagogue in Manchester last week.

“You must try them fairly without reference or thought to what happened there. For the purposes of this trial, it is irrelevant.

“You are here to try the defendants fairly on the evidence.”

The trial is scheduled to last up to 12 weeks.

Meanwhile, Greater Manchester Police issued a statement saying there was “no link between this alleged conspiracy and the attack in Crumpsall last week”.

Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson said: “As the evidence in this case is presented to the court and reported upon, I am acutely aware of the potential for emerging detail to have a further unsettling effect on our Jewish community in particular.

“I am constrained in commenting on this case in any more detail given the potential to otherwise prejudice proceedings; and it is of course essential that the trial is in no way tainted by speculation or inappropriate commentary.

“I can, however, give the assurance that every available officer in Greater Manchester will continue to be deployed over the coming days and weeks in a manner which I hope will provide reassurance.”