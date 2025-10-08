A jury has been sworn in for the trial of two men accused of plotting to kill Jewish people in Manchester.

Walid Saadaoui, 38, and Amar Hussein, 52, are alleged to have prepared acts of terrorism between December 13, 2023 and May 9, 2024.

The charge against them alleges that they “arranged for the purchase and delivery of firearms, conducted reconnaissance and made plans of attack”.

Trial judge Mr Justice Wall told jurors at Preston Crown Court that the background of the case was “coincidental” to last week’s attack at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, where two men were killed.

Preston Crown Court

He said: “It is no part of the prosecution’s case that any of these defendants had anything to do with what happened in the synagogue in Manchester last week.

“You must try them fairly without reference or thought to what happened there. For the purposes of this trial it is irrelevant.

“You are here to try the defendants fairly on the evidence.”

Walid’s brother Bilel Saadaoui, 36, is also on trial over an allegation he failed to disclose information about acts of terrorism on the same dates.

Walid Saadaoui, of Abram; Bilel Saadaoui, of Hindley; and Hussein, of no fixed abode, deny the allegations.

The prosecution will open its case from 2pm on Wednesday.

The trial is scheduled to last up to 12 weeks.