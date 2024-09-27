Unpaid work and hefty bill for Wigan man who damaged four cars in one day
A Wigan man who vandalised four cars on the same day has been hit with a compensation bill and community punishment.
Lewis King, 26, of Banner Street, Ince, stood before borough justices to plead guilty to four counts of criminal damage to a VW Golf, Toyota Aygo, Citroen Berlingo plus another vehicle on November 7 last year.
He was ordered to compensate each of his victims to the tune of £200, making a total of £800, and he must also complete 50 hours of unpaid work.