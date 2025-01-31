Unpaid work for Wigan man who was convicted of assaulting a woman
A Wigan man has been ordered to do 80 hours of unpaid work after attacking a woman.
Paul Doherty, 36, of Bulteel Street, Pemberton, had denied assaulting a woman by beating her on May 7, 2023, but he was found guilty after a trial.
Wigan magistrates sentenced him to a 12-month community order with unpaid work and told him to pay prosecution costs of £85, plus a £48 surcharge.