Unpaid work for Wigan man who was convicted of assaulting a woman

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 31st Jan 2025, 04:55 BST
A Wigan man has been ordered to do 80 hours of unpaid work after attacking a woman.

Paul Doherty, 36, of Bulteel Street, Pemberton, had denied assaulting a woman by beating her on May 7, 2023, but he was found guilty after a trial.

Wigan magistrates sentenced him to a 12-month community order with unpaid work and told him to pay prosecution costs of £85, plus a £48 surcharge.

