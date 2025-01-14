Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

How police tracked down an eight-man vigilante gang for the kidnap and savage murder of a Wigan dad will feature in a new television programme tonight (January 14).

The first episode in a new series of the police fly-on-the-wall documentary Manhunt focuses on the inquiry into the tragic death of 37-year-old Christopher Hughes in February 2022.

Wrongly accused of child rape, the father of one was snatched off the streets of Worsley Hall, bundled into the boot of a and later found knifed to death down a Skelmersdale embankment near the M58.

The victim suffered at least 90 stab and slash wounds all over his head and body, the Liverpool Crown Court trial judge describing the attack as “brutal and, in part, sadistic.”

One of the suspects is arrested

As the Channel Four programme shows, the murder sparked a massive police investigation, deploying all manner of skills and technologies to bring those responsible to justice.

When brought to court Alan Jaf, Khalil Awla, Razgar Mohammed, Dean ONeil Davey, Erion Voja, Curtis Balbas, Erland Spahiu and Martin Smith were found or pleaded guilty and sentenced to a total of 229 years.

A ninth man, Andrius Uzkuraitis, was cleared of murder, kidnapping and conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm but was however convicted of assisting an offender and jailed for six years.

Murder victim Christopher Hughes

After the verdicts, judge Mr Justice Wall told the killers he was prepared to accept that they all believed that the girl’s allegation was true and that it was Mr Hughes who was responsible.

“That belief does not begin to justify the attack on him,” he added.

And he pointed out that not only was there no evidence that Mr Hughes was responsible, but when her clothing was scientifically analysed it was found that the semen on her underwear could not have been from him.

The first episode of Manhunt airs at 9pm and will be available on All 4 thereafter.

Facing charges

The second episode will centre on the murder of Neri Morse in Manchester, again in 2022.

And the third episode, screening on January 28, focusses on Operation Bure: a Greater Manchester Police investigation into intelligence that a man was planning to attend an event with a gun.

Assistant Chief Constable Rick Jackson, portfolio holder for Crime, Intelligence, and Forensics, said: “The first two episodes of Manhunt are a stark reminder of the devastation caused by the most violent criminals. For the victims and their families, this isn’t just a TV show, it’s real life – our thoughts remain with them, and their Family Liaison Officers are always here to support them.

“The docuseries also gives an extraordinary insight into some of the things our officers deal with within their working lives and the extreme lengths they go to to keep Greater Manchester’s communities safe by identifying and arresting those who have caused harm or may go on to do so.

“We hope Manhunt gives the public confidence that GMP is equipped to fight serious crime and, in turn, acts as a deterrent to anyone in Greater Manchester who may be considering violence.”