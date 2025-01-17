Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have thanked the brave victims of a Wigan child sex offender whose evidence helped to put him behind bars.

James Lalley was this week sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison for two crimes against primary school-aged children which took place 12 years apart.

A jury had found the Standish 50-year-old guilty of sexually assaulting a girl in Bury, in 2008/2009 and eight years for inciting a boy to engage in sexual activity in Bolton, in 2021.

He was given a three-year sentence for the first offence and an eight-year term for the second, with the sentences to run consecutively.

James Lalley has been sent to prison for disgusting child sexual offences

Lalley was cleared of a third charge of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 13.

An investigation into the assaults began in January 2021 after the incidents were reported to police.

Investigating officer, Det Con Matthew Foy from Greater Manchester Police, said: “Thank you to the victims and their family members for their bravery in coming forward and reporting this abuse.

“We understand how hard it must have been for them, but in doing so, they helped put a dangerous sexual predator behind bars.

“GMP is committed to protecting children in our communities and pursuing the perpetrators of sexual abuse.

“We want to take this opportunity to reassure the victim-survivors of this kind of abuse that the passage of time is not a barrier to justice.

“If you are affected by sexual abuse, or know someone who may be, please contact us and we will work with you at your pace, when you are ready.”