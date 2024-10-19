Warrant issued for Wigan GBH suspect after court no-show

By Charles Graham
Published 19th Oct 2024, 12:30 BST
Police have been tasked with arresting a Wigan borough 41-year-old who is accused of a very serious attack but failed to turn up at court.

Louis Vickers, of Leigh Road, Atherton, had been due to appear before local justices to face a charge of intending to inflict grievous bodily harm on Matthew Emmison on September 11 2021.

But after his no-show, magistrates issued a warrant for his arrest.

