Police have been tasked with arresting a Wigan borough 41-year-old who is accused of a very serious attack but failed to turn up at court.

Louis Vickers, of Leigh Road, Atherton, had been due to appear before local justices to face a charge of intending to inflict grievous bodily harm on Matthew Emmison on September 11 2021.

But after his no-show, magistrates issued a warrant for his arrest.