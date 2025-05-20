Video footage has emerged of the moment a prison governor from Wigan was arrested over her relationship with a drug gang boss.

Filmed on a body-worn camera, the footage shows police arriving at the Orrell home of Kerri Pegg and then her speaking to police officers.

Pegg, 42, was jailed for nine years on Friday after being convicted of two counts of misconduct in a public office and one count of possession of criminal property.

She joined the Prison Service in 2012 as a graduate entrant and rose through the ranks to become governor at HMP Kirkham by April 2018.

Kerri Pegg

It was there she met Anthony Saunderson, who was reaching the end of a 10-year sentence.

He had been one of Merseyside’s most wanted fugitives for importing £19m of cocaine in corned beef shipments from Argentina.

From the start of her time at Kirkham there were concerns about Pegg, from Up Holland, being inappropriately close to Saunderson, with the two often in her office with the door closed.

The car given to Kerri Pegg

In October 2018, Saunderson put in a release on temporary licence request which Pegg signed off, despite not having the authority.

Saunderson was released in May 2019 and within two months was involved in another massive drug conspiracy.

The trial heard he was still close to Pegg, who was the regional official co-ordinating drug strategy in six prisons in the North West.

He was jailed for 35 years in 2022 after law enforcement agencies cracked Encrochat: the phone network used by serious organised criminals.

Flip flops found at Kerri Pegg's home

It revealed Saunderson’s drug dealing and his relationship with Pegg.

When police raided her apartment in November 2020, a £12,000 Mercedes C class car paid for by Saunderson in drugs was parked outside.

They discovered designer clothes, handbags and jewellery, and found Pegg living way beyond her means, buying Jimmy Choo shoes and Chanel necklaces.

Detectives discovered that despite her £3,000 a month income, Pegg was deep in debt and had not declared three county court judgments which amounted to misconduct, as debts make officials vulnerable to corruption.

Her four credit cards were “maxed out” and she had 6p in her savings account.

Detectives also found the toothbrush and a pair of Hugo Boss flip flops both carrying Saunderson’s DNA.