Wigan 20-year-old admits assaulting woman and damaging her belongings
A young man has confessed to assaulting a woman and damaging her property.
Charlie Bates, 20, of Pinewood Crescent, Ince, pleaded guilty to the common assault of a woman on October 28.
He also admitted two counts of criminal damage - one on October 7 involving damage to a staircase, mobile phone, photo frame, kitchen door, fan and television, and a second on October 28 involving a window, ornaments, internal door, light fittings and a mobile phone.
Wigan justices will hand down a sentence on January 22.
Bates was remanded on conditional bail.