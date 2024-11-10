Wigan 20-year-old admits assaulting woman and damaging her belongings

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 10th Nov 2024, 04:55 BST
A young man has confessed to assaulting a woman and damaging her property.

Charlie Bates, 20, of Pinewood Crescent, Ince, pleaded guilty to the common assault of a woman on October 28.

He also admitted two counts of criminal damage - one on October 7 involving damage to a staircase, mobile phone, photo frame, kitchen door, fan and television, and a second on October 28 involving a window, ornaments, internal door, light fittings and a mobile phone.

Wigan justices will hand down a sentence on January 22.

Bates was remanded on conditional bail.

