Sentencing of a Wigan 21-year-old who admits to sexual communication with a 12-year-old girl and making child abuse films will take place on Monday (July 14).

Kieran Atkinson, of Belle Green Lane, Ince, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to the charge involving the girl and to the creation of three images that fall into to the most serious category of abuse - A - and five category B images.

Last year Atkinson was given a suspended prison sentence for having a collection of child abuse films.