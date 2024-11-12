Wigan 24-year-old cleared of sexually assaulting woman but admits attacking man

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 12th Nov 2024, 15:45 BST

A Wigan man has been cleared of sexual assault after no evidence was offered in court.

Ryan Simpkin, 24, of Chatham Street, Ince, had pleaded not guilty to sexually touching the woman without her consent between October 28 and 29, 2022.

Wigan magistrates have now dismissed the case.

Simpkin had also denied assaulting a man by beating him on October 29, 2022 but changed his plea to guilty.

Justices imposed a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered him to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £26 surcharge.

