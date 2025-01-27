Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A charge of trying to engage in sexual conversations with a girl under 16 has been brought against a Wigan man.

Louis Lilly, of Princess Avenue, Ashton-in-Makerifield, stood before borough justices to face a single charge alleging illegal contact with a minor between February 7 and April 3 last year.

The case was sent to be heard at Bolton Crown Court on February 19 before which he is on bail, conditional that he sleeps at his home address and has no contact with under-18s.

He has yet to enter a plea.