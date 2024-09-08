Wigan 31-year-old attacked woman twice in fortnight, court hears
A Wigan man accused of attacking a woman twice in two weeks will have his case heard by a judge.
Cade England, 31, of Meadow Court, is charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm involving the same complainant.
One incident is alleged to have happened between August 16 and 30 and the other on August 30.
He is further charged with damaging the woman's mobile phone on August 30.
He pleaded not guilty to criminal damage but has not yet entered pleas to the assault charges.
Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court.
England was remanded in custody until a plea and trial preparation hearing there on October 7.