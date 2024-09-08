A Wigan man accused of attacking a woman twice in two weeks will have his case heard by a judge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cade England, 31, of Meadow Court, is charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm involving the same complainant.

One incident is alleged to have happened between August 16 and 30 and the other on August 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is further charged with damaging the woman's mobile phone on August 30.

Cade England has been remanded into custody until he appears at Bolton Crown Court on October 7

He pleaded not guilty to criminal damage but has not yet entered pleas to the assault charges.

Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court.

England was remanded in custody until a plea and trial preparation hearing there on October 7.