A Wigan borough man has been accused of committing a catalogue of crimes in the space of a week.

Martin Wilding, 36, of Brindley Street in Pemberton, stood before borough justices to face charges which include burglary of a summer house and assaulting a man by beating on Worsley Street on September 20, affray and two attempted thefts on September 24 and stealing bank cards, gift cards and an umbrella on September 27 then fraudulently using the bank cards twice later that day in a bid to buy items for himself.