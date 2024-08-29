Wigan 36-year-old accused of stalking and strangling woman
Stalking, strangulation and assault charges have been brought against a Wigan 36-year-old.
Thomas Rigby, aka Thomas Kristensen, of Ormskirk Road, Newtown, stood before borough magistrates accused of intentionally throttling a named woman, assaulting her causing actual bodily harm, assaulting her by beating and stalking causing fear of violence.
All these offences are alleged to have taken place between July 27 and August 16.
He is further accused of harassing a named male between August 13 and 17 by standing outside his house, shouting.
Rigby has yet to enter any pleas and he was remanded on conditional bail until he makes his first appearance before a judge at Bolton Crown Court on September 23.