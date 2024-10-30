A Wigan man crashed a vehicle he had just carjacked, a court heard.

Dean Cunliffe, 39, of Bluebell Avenue, Beech Hill, appeared before borough magistrates to be accused of the aggravated taking of a Toyota Aygo on November 16 last which was then damaged when it ploughed into a wall on Wellfield Road, Beech Hill.

He is further charged of driving while over the limit (he allegedly gave a reading of 52 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath when the limit is 35), driving without insurance and a licence all on November 17, then to breaching bail on October 19.

The bench granted him conditional bail until a trial takes place at the same court on May 21 next year.