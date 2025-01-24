Wigan 41-year-old admits criminal damage to carpet, rug, door and slippers

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 24th Jan 2025, 04:55 BST
A Wigan man is awaiting his punishment after he pleaded guilty to criminal damage.

Damien Ashworth, 41, of Briar Road, Worsley Hall, caused £75 worth of damage to carpet, a rug, a door and slippers on January 15.

He was remanded on conditional bail and will be sentenced by Wigan magistrates on April 9.

