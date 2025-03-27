A Wigan man who harassed a woman with "aggressive and intimidating” voicemails was also found armed with a stun gun.

Stephen Sheridan, 48, of Liverpool Road in Hindley, appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court to plead guilty the harassment without violence of a named female last December 9 and possession of an offensive weapon on the same date.

Sheridan was ordered to complete 30 days of rehabilitation activities, pay a £120 fine, forfeit the stun gun for destruction and observe an 18-month restraining order preventing any contact with his victim and barring him from two addresses, one being Hindley Asda on Ladies Lane.