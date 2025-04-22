Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan 53-year-old has been accused of twice attacking a woman and stealing her valuables.

Shaun Kearsley, of Rutland Road, Tyldesley, appeared before Manchester justices to face charges of assaulting a named female by beating on both January 10 and 11 and also to snatching a gold bracelet and Nike trainers on the second of those dates.

He is further accused of breaching police bail on April 12. Kearsley was granted conditional bail until he reappears at the court on August 4.