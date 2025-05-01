Wigan 54-year-old awaits fate after admitting to drug dealing
A Wigan man has admitted to peddling drugs.
Dennis Holden, 54, of Beacon Road in Bickershaw, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to possessing, cocaine, cannabis and diazepam with intent to supply them on February 17 2023, but to deny possessing offensive weapons - namely a machete, zombie knife and extendable baton - and a large quantity of cash, believed to be criminal proceeds.
His wife, Anne Marie Holden, 53 and of the same address pleaded, guilty to cannabis and diazepam dealing but denied the other charges.
A trial that had been arranged was vacated and the couple will now return to court on June 26 for sentencing.