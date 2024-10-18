Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan 55-year-old has denied inflicting grievous bodily harm upon a woman and been remanded in custody until his trial in almost six months' time.

William McDowell, of Worsley Green, Pemberton, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead not guilty to a charge of wounding, which is alleged to have happened on September 7 this year.

He was remanded into custody until his trial which is scheduled to take place on March 11 2025.